Aluna.Social Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $50,562.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,836,516 coins and its circulating supply is 17,864,421 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

