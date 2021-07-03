Compound (COMP) Price Up 72.2% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $377.54 or 0.01090880 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $384.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,136 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

