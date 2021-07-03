Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of GLP opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

