Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 71,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $458.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

