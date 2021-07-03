First Manhattan Co. Sells 12,107 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.60 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

