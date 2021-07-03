Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) by 265.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $456,000.

Shares of PFFA opened at $25.28 on Friday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64.

