ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stake Trimmed by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 91,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $17.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.