Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 79.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock valued at $196,766,735. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.