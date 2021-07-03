STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

