First Manhattan Co. Sells 10 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,389. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,915.63 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,799.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.