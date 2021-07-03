First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.37% of SEACOR Marine worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 97.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 35.57%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

