First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

O stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

