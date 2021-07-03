First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.