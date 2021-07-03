First Manhattan Co. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

