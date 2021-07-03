First Manhattan Co. Takes $2.57 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.