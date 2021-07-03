Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE SRG opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.