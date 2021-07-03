First Manhattan Co. Sells 651 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of BK opened at $51.24 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

