Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $181,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE HTH opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

