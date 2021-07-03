Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $308,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NMI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.