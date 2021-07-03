Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 22,331 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in DHT were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DHT by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

