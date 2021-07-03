83,888 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 83,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 527,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,406.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 95,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,439 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

