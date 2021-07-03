APG Asset Management N.V. Has $51.41 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.34% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $51,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $151.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

