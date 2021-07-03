SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 167,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Trimble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

