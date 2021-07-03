Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 418,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 641,830 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 360,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

CDE stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

