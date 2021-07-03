Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

NYSE:EGO opened at $10.12 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

