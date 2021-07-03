Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $520,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

