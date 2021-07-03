Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $217.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

