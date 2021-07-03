Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 9,410 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

