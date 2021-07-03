Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 6,857 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 169,264 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF opened at $48.44 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.