Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $237,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $415.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

