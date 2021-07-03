KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

