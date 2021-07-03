Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,540,555 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 829.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540,555 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 553.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300,458 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.75 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

