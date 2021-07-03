Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

