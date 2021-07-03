Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $26,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

PENN stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

