Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

