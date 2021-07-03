Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

