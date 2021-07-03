Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.53.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.