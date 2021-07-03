Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

