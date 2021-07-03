Assetmark Inc. Sells 249 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $30,909,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.76 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

