Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.93. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.