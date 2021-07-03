Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

