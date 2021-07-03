Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 73.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

