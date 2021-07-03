Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APOG opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

