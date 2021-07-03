Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

