Horizon Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,659.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.61 million and $66,659.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

