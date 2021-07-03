Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

ARZGY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.