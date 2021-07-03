Public Mint Market Capitalization Tops $2.23 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $124,255.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

