IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

