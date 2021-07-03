Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

