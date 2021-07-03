Fort L.P. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $261,734.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.