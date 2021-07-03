Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $62.25 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

